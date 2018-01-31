Penguins Take on Rivals Bears, Phantoms After All-Star Break

News Release

Weekly Rewind Wednesday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS 4 at Hershey 0 Anthony Peters recorded the first shutout of his AHL career as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton improved to 5-0-1-1 against their I-81 rival this season. Zach Aston-Reese started the scoring at 3:40 of the first period, and it eventually stood as the game-winner as the Penguins defense allowed a season-low 18 shots on goal.

Friday, Jan. 26 - PENGUINS 2 at Lehigh Valley 5 All-Star Daniel Sprong kicked things off on the right foot, scoring 54 seconds into the game. However, after Aston-Reese's second tally of the week sparked a first period goaltending change, the Phantoms rattled off four unanswered tallies.

Saturday, Jan. 27 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Binghamton 3 (OT) The Penguins entered the All-Star Break on a high note thanks to Teddy Blueger's continued overtime heroics. Blueger, who leads the AHL with three overtime game-winning goals, switched roles and set up Aston-Reese for the deciding goal in OT. Tristan Jarry played in his first game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since Oct. 28.

The Week Ahead Friday, Feb. 2 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey Wilkes-Barre/Scranton welcomes Hershey to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the first time since Nov. 5. The Penguins have not suffered a regulation loss to the Bears this season. The Bears' Chris Bourque is currently in a four-way tie for the league lead in points (43).

Saturday, Feb. 3 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley The Penguins get a chance to avenge their loss to the Phantoms from a week prior and that opportunity will come on home ice. In Lehigh Valley's five previous visits to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has failed to score four or more goals only once.

Ice Chips - Daniel Sprong participated in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic on Sunday and Monday. Sprong recorded two assists in the Atlantic Division's three games. - Zach Aston-Reese has goals in three-straight games and has 19 points (7G-12A) in his last 19 games. - Ryan Haggerty posted 13 points (5G-8A) in 11 games during the month of January. - Tom Kostopoulos' next game will be his 700th in the AHL. - Since signing his second PTO with the Penguins this season, goalie Anthony Peters has a 1.69 goals against average and .935 save percentage in that time.

