Penguins Sign Goalie Doug Carr to PTO

December 29, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Doug Carr to a professional tryout agreement. Carr comes to the Penguins from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Carr has played in 17 of Wheeling's 27 games this season, racking up a .889 save percentage, 3.31 goals against average and an 8-7-1 record. On Oct. 28, 2016, the Hanover, Mass. native recorded 45 saves in a shootout victory over Kalamazoo, the most stops in a game by a Nailers goalie all season.

Last season, the University of Massachusetts-Lowell alumnus played in three games with the Albany Devils (AHL), recording a .897 save percentage and 2.34 goals against average in that time.

Carr appeared in one preseason game with the Penguins this year, stopping all 19 shots faced against the Hershey Bears during two periods of play.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 30, against the Providence Bruins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The contest is also an Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with $14 lower bowl tickets, select draft beers for just $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m., and a post-game autograph session with Penguins players Teddy Blueger and Jean-Sébastien Dea.

Individual game tickets for Friday night's game and all Penguins home games, are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Penguins ticket packages, including 22-game, 12-game, and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.

American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2016

