Penguins Sign Forward Cody Wydo

News Release

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Cody Wydo to an American Hockey League contract for the 2017-18 season.

Wydo comes to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after two full seasons with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. In his time with Wheeling, he posted 116 points (54G-62A) in 138 games. Last season, the undrafted forward also appeared in three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, signing a professional tryout agreement on Apr. 8, 2017 after leading the Nailers in goals (30) and points (60). Wydo notched his first AHL goal a day later when the Penguins were visiting the Providence Bruins.

The 26-year-old from Southgate, Mich. was a four-year letterman at Robert Morris University and captained the team his senior season. He had a nearly point-per-game career with the Colonials, with 150 points in 151 games. Wydo was also named a Hobey Baker Award finalist after leading the Colonials to the 2014-15 Atlantic Hockey regular season championship.

Before his collegiate and professional careers, Wydo spent two seasons in the North American Hockey League. In his second season with the Motor City Metal Jackets, he was named the NAHL Forward of the Year while earning the most goals (40), assists (51) and points (91) in the league.

Wydo and the Penguins will open their next season on Oct. 7 against the Charlotte Checkers at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.


