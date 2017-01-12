Penguins Release Goalie Doug Carr from PTO

January 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have released goaltender Doug Carr from his professional tryout agreement. Carr will return to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Carr started one game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, making 33 saves in the win on Jan. 7, 2017 vs. Binghamton. He also appeared in one other game for the Penguins, stopping both shots faced during the third period in a relief stint on Dec. 30, 2016 vs. Providence.

Carr has played in 17 of Wheeling's 27 games this season, racking up a .889 save percentage, 3.31 goals against average and an 8-7-1 record. On Oct. 28, 2016, the Hanover, Mass. native recorded 45 saves in a shootout victory over Kalamazoo, the most stops in a game by a Nailers goalie all season.

Last season, the University of Massachusetts-Lowell alumnus played in three games with the Albany Devils (AHL), recording a .897 save percentage and 2.34 goals against average in that time.

Carr appeared in one preseason game with the Penguins this year, stopping all 19 shots faced against the Hershey Bears during two periods of play.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 13, against the Rochester Americans. The Penguins' next home showing is Saturday, Jan. 21, and their opponent will be the Hershey Bears.

