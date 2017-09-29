September 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have trimmed their training camp roster with four players being released from their tryout agreements with the team.
Forwards Daniel Leavens, Tom Mele and Kenny Ryan as well as defenseman Danny Fick will all report to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
The Penguins have 45 players remaining in camp following today's transactions.
The Penguins' next preseason game is on Friday, Sept. 29 when they take on the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens up the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Mohegan Sun Arena against the Charlotte Checkers. Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2017
- IceHogs Release Seven from Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Delia - Rockford IceHogs
- Luff and Maillet Shine in Preseason Shootout Victory over Gulls On - Ontario Reign
- San Diego 3 at Ontario 4 (Shootout) - San Diego Gulls
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2, Wolf Pack 0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Binghamton Devils Training Camp Roster Released - Binghamton Senators
- Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Utica Comets to Host 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Turning - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch and Dunkin' Donuts Continue Munchkins Hosting - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Announces Roster Additions and Cuts - Iowa Wild
- Manitoba Moose Moose Reduce Roster - Manitoba Moose