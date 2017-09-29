Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster

News Release

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have trimmed their training camp roster with four players being released from their tryout agreements with the team.

Forwards Daniel Leavens, Tom Mele and Kenny Ryan as well as defenseman Danny Fick will all report to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

The Penguins have 45 players remaining in camp following today's transactions.

The Penguins' next preseason game is on Friday, Sept. 29 when they take on the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens up the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Mohegan Sun Arena against the Charlotte Checkers. Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

