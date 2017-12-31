Penguins Recall Wydo & Gardiner

December 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers
News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two transactions, which both take effect immediately. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have recalled forwards Cody Wydo and Reid Gardiner.
Wydo, 26, gets recalled for the second time in two weeks, as he played three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from December 22nd-27th, collecting one assist. He returned to the Nailers for Friday night's game in Fort Wayne, dishing out an assist on the goal that tied the score 2-2 in the third period. Cody is Wheeling's team leader with 31 points in 27 games.
Gardiner, 21, gets recalled for the first time this season, and similar to Wydo, has had great offensive success with the Nailers. Reid netted his 14th goal of the season on Friday night, which is second on the club, trailing Hunter Fejes, who leads the way with 15. His 27 points are third on the squad, behind Wydo (31) and Cam Brown (28). The Humboldt, Saskatchewan native appeared in 23 games with the AHL Penguins in 2016-17, compiling three goals, three assists, and six points, before returning to the WHL, where he finished his junior career with the Kelowna Rockets.
The Nailers will close out the calendar year with two games at home. First is Youth Hockey Night on Saturday at 7:05, when Wheeling hosts the Toledo Walleye. Then, on Sunday, all tickets are $10 for New Year's Eve, as the Nailers pack the house for their 6:05 game against the Indy Fuel. The next big promotional game is Bricks and Kids Night on January 13th, in which the first 2,500 fans receive an OYO Sports Figurine. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, holiday packs, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.
-Nailers-
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2017
- Big Crowd at DCU Center Watch Railers Drop 5-4 Decision to Monarchs - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Takes a Close One, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Angeli Nets Hat Trick as IceMen Top Ads in Shootout - Norfolk Admirals
- Huntebrinker's Hat Trick Propels Royals to 5-3 Win - Reading Royals
- Defenseman Goz Joins Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Dzierkals Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tony Turgeon Returns to Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- ECHL Transactions - December 30 - ECHL
- Nailers vs. Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, December 30 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: 2017 Wraps up with Matchup against IceMen - Norfolk Admirals
- Melancon Released from PTO, Returned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, December 30 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Penguins Recall Wydo & Gardiner - Wheeling Nailers
- Marvel Super Hero Night Preview vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- HOME GAME TONIGHT - Sat Dec 30 - Tulsa Oilers vs Kansas City - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals' Senick Joins Local Special Olympics Board - Reading Royals
- Rush Fall to Eagles - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Edge Mallards in Shootout - Quad City Mallards
- Winquist Matches Solar Bears Record in 5-3 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Loses Second of the Week vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap --- Colorado Scores Three in the Third Period to Top Rush - Colorado Eagles
- Game Report: Mavericks Edge Oilers in Low-Scoring Battle - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Battle Back, But Fort Wayne Prevails - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Recap: Wings and Walleye Combine for Wild Finish on Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Brampton's Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Greenville - Brampton Beast
- 'Blades Suffer First Regulation Road Loss in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Harrison Nets Pair against Old Team as Admirals Fall in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Rookie Forward Steven Lorentz Reassigned to AHL Charlotte - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Media Advisory New Year's Eve with the Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Day: Admirals Search for Fourth Straight, Hosting IceMen - Norfolk Admirals
- Cleland Joins Royals Roster, Reassigned by AHL's Toron - Reading Royals
- Besse Signs PTO with Tucson - Norfolk Admirals