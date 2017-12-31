Penguins Recall Wydo & Gardiner

News Release

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two transactions, which both take effect immediately. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have recalled forwards Cody Wydo and Reid Gardiner.

Wydo, 26, gets recalled for the second time in two weeks, as he played three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from December 22nd-27th, collecting one assist. He returned to the Nailers for Friday night's game in Fort Wayne, dishing out an assist on the goal that tied the score 2-2 in the third period. Cody is Wheeling's team leader with 31 points in 27 games.

Gardiner, 21, gets recalled for the first time this season, and similar to Wydo, has had great offensive success with the Nailers. Reid netted his 14th goal of the season on Friday night, which is second on the club, trailing Hunter Fejes, who leads the way with 15. His 27 points are third on the squad, behind Wydo (31) and Cam Brown (28). The Humboldt, Saskatchewan native appeared in 23 games with the AHL Penguins in 2016-17, compiling three goals, three assists, and six points, before returning to the WHL, where he finished his junior career with the Kelowna Rockets.

The Nailers will close out the calendar year with two games at home. First is Youth Hockey Night on Saturday at 7:05, when Wheeling hosts the Toledo Walleye. Then, on Sunday, all tickets are $10 for New Year's Eve, as the Nailers pack the house for their 6:05 game against the Indy Fuel.

