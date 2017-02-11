Penguins Recall Jarrett Burton from Nailers

February 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Jarrett Burton from the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

In 15 contests with the Nailers this season, Burton has posted four goals and seven assists for 11 points and eight penalty minutes. The 26-year-old went on a stretch during which he put up 10 points (4G-6A) in nine games from Jan. 20 - Feb. 4, 2017.

Burton, in his third season of pro hockey, has scored one goal for the Penguins this season in 13 games played. Burton was responsible for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first goal of the game on Nov. 25 at Bridgeport.

In parts of two seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Burton has recorded three goals and 20 penalty minutes in 36 games.

The Echo Bay, Ont. native played in 44 regular season games with Wheeling last season, racking up 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 total points. He also joined the Nailers from the Penguins for Wheeling's run to the Kelly Cup Final last spring. Burton had 14 points (7G-7A) in 21 Kelly Cup Playoff games with Wheeling.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is tonight, Saturday, Feb. 11, when they host the Binghamton Senators at 7:05 p.m. Tonight's contest is also the Penguins' annual Military Appreciation Night. Individual game tickets for tonight's game and all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Penguins ticket packages, including 12-game, and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.