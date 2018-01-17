Penguins Recall ECHL All-Star Cody Wydo

News Release

Wydo ranks third on Wheeling in points (33) and fourth in goals (14)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Cody Wydo from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Wydo recently appeared in the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, Jan. 15, representing the Nailers and the North Division. The third-year pro recorded the second best time in the fastest skater event of the ECHL All-Star Skills Competition (13.04 seconds).

Wydo, 26, currently ranks third on Nailers in points with 33 (14G-19A). His 14 goals are also fourth-most on the team, and his 19 assists also hold fourth place for Wheeling. This production comes one year after leading Wheeling in goal scoring at the end of the 2016-17 season (30) and finishing tied for the team's highest point total (60).

Over the course of his 166-game ECHL career, the forward from Allen Park, Michigan has posted 68 goals and 81 assists for 149 total points.

Wydo posted an assist in his first game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season on Dec. 22 vs. Binghamton. It was his only point in six games with the Penguins this season. In nine career AHL games, all with Penguins, Wydo has one goal and one assist for two points.

The Penguins' next game is tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 17, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

