Penguins Recall Christian Hilbrich from Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Christian Hilbrich to the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

Hilbrich has appeared in five games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, earning no points or penalty minutes in that time. The six-foot-seven forward made his AHL debut on Feb. 17, 2017 while the Penguins were visiting the Albany Devils.

In 65 contests with the Nailers this season, Hilbrich has posted 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points and 48 penalty minutes. The 24-year-old rookie has a team-best plus-21 rating, and was named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for his efforts during the period of Jan. 9 - 15 after collecting nine points (5G-4A) in four games during that span.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is today, Sunday, Apr. 9, when it faces the Providence Bruins for the final time this season. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bruins is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Apr. 12, and they'll take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

