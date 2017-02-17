Penguins Recall Christian Hilbrich from Nailers

February 17, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Christian Hilbrich from the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

In 48 contests with the Nailers this season, Hilbrich has posted 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 points and 30 penalty minutes. The 24-year-old has a team-best plus-22 rating, and will look to make his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

In his last game with Wheeling on Feb. 15, the first-year pro posted three assists en route to a 6-3 Nailers win against Brampton. On Jan. 15, Hilbrich netted a hat-trick as part of a career-high four point game. He was later named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for his efforts after collecting nine points (5G-4A) in four games that weekend.

The Port Credit, Ont. native is a graduate of Cornell University, appearing in 111 games over four seasons and posting 27 goals and 21 assists for 48 points. He was named team captain for his senior season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Feb. 17, when they travel to upstate New York and take on the Albany Devils. Puck drop between the Penguins and Devils is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game isn't until Wednesday, Mar. 8, and its opponent will be the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Individual game tickets for Mar. 8's game and all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Penguins ticket packages, including 12-game, and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.

- penguins -

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2017

Penguins Recall Christian Hilbrich from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.