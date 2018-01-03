Penguins Reassign Wydo and Gardiner to ECHL

News Release

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forwards Cody Wydo and Reid Gardiner to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Wydo posted an assist in his first game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season on Dec. 22 vs. Binghamton. It was his only point in four games with the Penguins this season. In seven career AHL games, all with Penguins, Wydo has one goal and one assist for two points.

Wydo, 26, is playing in his third season of professional hockey and currently leads the Nailers in points with 31 (13G-18A). His 13 goals are also tied for third on the team, and his 18 assists rank in a tied for second. This production comes one year after leading Wheeling in goal scoring at the end of the 2016-17 season (30) and finishing tied for the team's highest point total (60). Over the course of his 165-game ECHL career, the forward from Allen Park, Michigan has posted 67 goals and 80 assists for 147 total points.

Gardiner got off to a torrid start to the season, recording 10 goals and 7 assists for 17 points in his first 10 games in the ECHL en route to being named ECHL/CCM Rookie of the Month for October. The Humbolt, Saskatchewan native currently has 27 points through 30 games, and has the second-most goals on the team (14).

Gardiner, 21, spent the first half of his last season with the Penguins before returning to his junior club, the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League. He was quickly traded by Prince Albert to the Kelowna Rockets, were he was able to spend his final season of junior hockey skating alongside his brother, Erik. With the Rockets, Gardiner posted 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points in 28 games. He then went on to lead Kelowna in points (28) during the WHL Playoffs and finished second in the postseason with 15 goals despite playing in five fewer games than the leader, Austin Wagner.

