Penguins Outlasted by Bruins, 3-2
February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins suffered a 3-2 loss against the Providence Bruins at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Sunday afternoon.
The Penguins (37-14-3-0) converted twice on the power play, but surrendered a late deciding goal to the Bruins (30-14-5-4).
The Bruins opened up the scoring at the 12:21 mark of the first period. Ben Marshall's wrist shot from the blue line traveled through a sea of bodies and ricocheted off of Danton Heinen, putting Providence up 1-0. But less than two minutes later the Penguins responded with a man advantage marker from Dominik Simon, tying the game up at 1-1.
Providence jumped back on top, 2-1, 7:47 into the middle frame. After David Warsofsky's stick snapped on a routine breakout play, Heinen set up Sean Kuraly for a one-timer that blew past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tied the game again in the third period, this time with a tally coming on a five-on-three power play. Shortly after calling a timeout to draw up the perfect play, Derrick Pouliot blasted a slap shot into the Bruins' net at 1:49 of the final stanza.
Jordan Szwarz delivered the game-winning goal for Providence with 4:04 remaining in regulation.
Jarry stopped 32 shots in the loss for the Penguins. Zane McIntyre remained undefeated in regulation on the season (13-0-1) as he turned aside 37 shots in the win for the Bruins.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Feb. 24, when it travels to upstate New York to take on the Utica Comets. Puck drop between the Penguins and Comets is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game isn't until Wednesday, Mar. 8, and its opponent will be the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Individual game tickets for Mar. 8's game and all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Penguins ticket packages, including 12-game and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.
