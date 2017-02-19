Penguins Outlasted by Bruins, 3-2

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins suffered a 3-2 loss against the Providence Bruins at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Penguins (37-14-3-0) converted twice on the power play, but surrendered a late deciding goal to the Bruins (30-14-5-4).

The Bruins opened up the scoring at the 12:21 mark of the first period. Ben Marshall's wrist shot from the blue line traveled through a sea of bodies and ricocheted off of Danton Heinen, putting Providence up 1-0. But less than two minutes later the Penguins responded with a man advantage marker from Dominik Simon, tying the game up at 1-1.

Providence jumped back on top, 2-1, 7:47 into the middle frame. After David Warsofsky's stick snapped on a routine breakout play, Heinen set up Sean Kuraly for a one-timer that blew past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tied the game again in the third period, this time with a tally coming on a five-on-three power play. Shortly after calling a timeout to draw up the perfect play, Derrick Pouliot blasted a slap shot into the Bruins' net at 1:49 of the final stanza.

Jordan Szwarz delivered the game-winning goal for Providence with 4:04 remaining in regulation.

Jarry stopped 32 shots in the loss for the Penguins. Zane McIntyre remained undefeated in regulation on the season (13-0-1) as he turned aside 37 shots in the win for the Bruins.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Feb. 24, when it travels to upstate New York to take on the Utica Comets. Puck drop between the Penguins and Comets is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game isn't until Wednesday, Mar. 8, and its opponent will be the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

