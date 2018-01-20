Penguins Maneuver Several Roster Moves

News Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced several roster moves today ahead of their game with the Providence Bruins. The Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) have reassigned defenseman Jeff Taylor and forward Freddie Tiffels from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL); Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has reassigned forward Cody Wydo to Wheeling; and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has signed goaltender Charles Williams to a professional tryout agreement while releasing Adam Morrison from his PTO.

Williams joins the Penguins from the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL), with which he has a 13-6-3 record, .918 save percentage and 2.54 goals against average in his rookie season. Williams, 25, hails from Canton, Michigan, and is coming off of one the best seasons by a college netminder in recent years. After transferring to Canisius College for his senior season, Williams posted the best save percentage in the country (.943) and tied for the national lead in shutouts (6). He was named the Atlantic Hockey Association's Goaltender of the Year, Player of the Year and First Team All-Star.

Wydo, 26, currently ranks third on Nailers in points with 33 (14G-19A). His 14 goals are also fourth-most on the team, and his 19 assists also hold fourth place for Wheeling. This production comes one year after leading Wheeling in goal scoring at the end of the 2016-17 season (30) and finishing tied for the team's highest point total (60).

Taylor skated in three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season after joining the team on an amateur tryout agreement late in the 2016-17 campaign. In nine AHL games, the 23-year-old defenseman has posted one assist. Taylor put up six points (2G-4A) in 14 games with the Nailers this season, including his first professional goal on Nov. 17 at Norfolk.

Tiffels, 22, has appeared in 11 games for the Penguins this season, recording one goal and one assist in that time. He notched his first AHL goal on Nov. 25, 2017 against the Syracuse Crunch. The Cologne, Germany native and first-year pro posted four goals and eight assists for 12 points over the course of the first 15 ECHL games of his career.

Morrison will report back to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

