Penguins Lose to Checkers

December 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
News Release
Daniel Sprong notches team - leading 11th goal in defeat
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fought hard to the very end, but came up one goal short in a 2-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (13-7-1-1) saw Daniel Sprong score on the power play to assume the team lead in goals (11) and points (17) and pull his team within striking distance, but the equalizer never materialized.
The two clubs played to a scoreless first period with Penguins goalie Sean Maguire shining in net, making 14 saves in the opening frame. Maguire was eventually solved by Andrew Miller at 6:20 of the second period.
Charlotte later capitalized on a man advantage at 8:30 of the middle frame as Andrew Poturalski unloaded a wicked wrister just inside the far post behind Maguire, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead.
The final stanza started with a bang for the Penguins when Jean-Sébastien Dea won a face-off right to Sprong, who put forth one of his patented one-timers, blasted it off the post and into the Checkers' net. Sprong's sixth power play goal of the season came just 37 seconds into the third period.
The Penguins had eight more shots on goal and several more man advantage opportunities in the third period, but couldn't beat Jeremy Smith for a tying goal before the expiration of 60 minutes.
Maguire impressed in his first start of the season, denying 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Smith made 22 saves while manning the pipes for Charlotte.
The Penguins' next game is Sunday, Dec. 10, when they travel to visit their I-81 rival, the Hershey Bears. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is Wednesday, Dec. 13 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop between the Penguins and T-Birds is 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2017
- Ontario Reign and Texas Stars Collide - Ontario Reign
- MONSTERS SIGN RIGHT WING TYLER BARNES TO PRO TRYOUT CONTRACT - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Amerks this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Hold off Thunderbirds for 2-1 Win - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs Still Sizzling Versus Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Cap Home Stand with Thrilling 5-4 Win over Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Providence Bruins 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- WOLVES' RALLY FALLS SHORT AT THE Q - Chicago Wolves
- KIVLENIEKS' 36 SAVES ANCHOR MONSTERS IN 3-2 WIN OVER WOLVES - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Push Win Streak to Five After 4-3 Shootout over Hartford - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Burn Devils in 5-2 Comeback Victory - Syracuse Crunch
- Team earns third straight win, extends point streak to season-best five games - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Trade Spencer Abbott to Binghamton Devils in Exchange - San Diego Gulls