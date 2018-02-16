Penguins Lose in Lone Visit to Rochester
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins kicked off a three-in-three weekend set on Friday night with a 12-3 loss to the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (30-14-3-1) lost three defensemen to injury throughout the course of the game, as Rochester had three different players score twice.
Just 1:17 into the game, the Americans' Colin Blackwell levied a massive hit on Lukas Bengtsson that left the Penguins blueliner fallen in the corner. Roughly six minutes later, Chris Summers was clipped up high in an awkward collision with two other players. As he slowly got back to his feet and retreated to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's bench, Seth Griffith took advantage of the confusion and scored the game's first goal at 7:06 of the opening frame. Adam Krause and Zach Redmond tallied within 2:09 after Griffith's goal to catapult Rochester into a 3-0 lead.
Griffith scored for the second time 2:53 into the second period, and the Penguins decided at this point to replace starting goalie Casey DeSmith with Anthony Peters. Shortly into Peters' tenure between the pipes, Alexander Nylander added another goal to make it 5-0. Nylander's first goal of the evening marked the third-straight man advantage marker scored by the Americans.
The Penguins made a charge with two strikes separated by a little over two minutes of game time in the second period. A Jarrett Burton goal followed by a brilliant display of passing between Jean-Sebastien Dea and Cody Wydo cut the deficit to only three. Joseph Cramarossa recorded the primary assist on Burton's goal, giving Cramarossa his first point as a Penguin while skating in his Wilkes-Barre/Scranton debut.
However, Rochester halted that momentum when Brendan Guhle launched a perfect shot under the crossbar 52 seconds after the Wydo goal. Sean Malone closed out the second period reestablishing the Americans' five-goal lead, giving them a 7-2 edge going into the second intermission.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored a power play goal of its own with Greg McKegg firing one more past Linus Ullmark at the 6:05 mark of the third period, but once again, Rochester shut down any burgeoning momentum as Nylander netted his second of the night a minute later.
Kyle Criscuolo found the back of the net twice followed by goals from Stuart Percy and Matt Tennyson during a five minute stretch in the final frame of regulation, bringing the game to its final score of 12-3.
Frank Corrado left the game after a collision at center ice behind the play felled the fifth-year pro during the third period.
The Americans tallied six times on nine power play opportunities.
DeSmith recorded 10 saves on 14 shots before being replaced by Peters, who made 15 saves on 23 shots faced. Ullmark posted 35 stops as Rochester snapped a season-long five-game winless skid.
The Penguins' next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 17, and they'll take on the Utica Comets at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the first time this season. Saturday's contest is also Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's annual Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife. Puck drop between the Penguins and Comets is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2018
- Christopher Gibson records career-best third shutout of the season in Friday's shootout loss at Providence - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Penguins Lose in Lone Visit to Rochester - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Eight Is Great: Record-Setting Night Extends Win Streak to Five - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Boyd Scores Four Goals as Bears Beat Laval, 6-3 - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Win Defensive Battle with Bridgeport 1-0 in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Second Period Dooms Devils in 3-1 Loss at Utica - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Strong Start Unable to Sustain Itself in Loss to Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Beat Marlies for First Time at Yardmen Arena - Belleville Senators
- Comets Top Devils to Extend Point Streak to 14 - Utica Comets
- Flames Sign Backlund to a Six Year Contract - Stockton Heat
- Hogs to Host Brian Campbell on Wednesday, February 28 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Brandon Halverson from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join the Senators at the Yardmen Arena on Family Day - Belleville Senators
- Senators to Welcome Mick Foley as Part of Team's Tribute to Wrestling Night - Belleville Senators
- Heat Open up Weekend Series at Home against San Jose Starting Tonight - Stockton Heat
- Spencer Watson Reassigned from Manchester (ECHL) to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- White Reassigned to Belleville While McCormick Recalled - Belleville Senators
- Bring Your Dog Game, Toy Night and Winning Wednesday Upcoming - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears Clash with Rocket in First Ever Meeting - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Vinni Lettieri to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Host Alumni and Blackout Cancer Next Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Jason Dickinson - Texas Stars
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies - February 16 - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Face Senators on Friday Night - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Head up I-95 to Face Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Coreau Earns 12th Career Shutout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Coreau, Grand Rapids Tops Manitoba 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Special Teams Power Wolves to Franchise-Record 13th Consecutive Home Win - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.