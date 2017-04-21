Penguins Lose Game 1 in Providence, 2-1

News Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - In the first game of their Atlantic Division Semifinal series, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropped a 2-1 decision to the Providence Bruins at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Friday night.

The Penguins surrendered two power play goals to the Bruins and saw their last-minute comeback thwarted by video review as Providence took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series

Jake DeBrusk got Providence on the board first by knifing in a rebound during the Bruins' first power play of the game. DeBrusk's mad advantage marker came at 12:21 of the first period.

Just as a Penguins power play expired midway through the second period, Jean-Sébastien Dea and Derrick Pouliot ended up with a great two-on-one opportunity from between the hashmarks, only to be denied by Zane Mclntyre. Dea made the most of his next opportunity though, redirecting a shot from David Warsofsky into the Bruins' net at 16:34 of the middle frame.

Providence regained the lead with another power play goal with Danton Heinen doing the honors this time. The Bruins' go-ahead goal arrived 6:12 into the third period.

With the goalie pulled and an extra attacker on, the Penguins thought they had tied the score yet again in a wild goal-line scramble. After review, the goal was waved off, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was never able to conjure that tying goal before the end of regulation.

Casey DeSmith finished the game having made 31 saves. McIntyre posted 30 stops for the win.

Game 2 of the Penguins' Atlantic Division Semifinal series with the Bruins is on Sunday, Apr. 23 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will return to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for its first home game of the postseason on Thursday, Apr. 27.

