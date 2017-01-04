Penguins Kick off 2017 with a Victory, Prepare For Three-In-Three
January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Penguins kick off 2017 with a victory, prepare for three-in-three
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (21-7-3-0) still owns AHL's No. 1 overall spot
Weekly Rewind
Tuesday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Springfield 2
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton evened the season series (2-2-0-0) against the T-Birds and extended its season-high winning streak to seven games. Jake Guentzel had his first career hat trick.
Friday, Dec. 30 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Providence 5
The Penguins fell 5-2 against the P-Bruins and saw their season-high winning streak come to an end in their last home game of the calendar year
Saturday, Dec. 31 - PENGUINS 2 at Binghamton 3
Before the calendar flipped to 2017, the Penguins dropped a 3-2 New Year's Eve contest to the Senators. Sahir Gill recorded his first goal of the year on his second shift of the game after returning from a 10-game absence.
Tuesday, Jan. 3- PENGUINS 3 vs. Hartford 2
Chad Ruhwedel had an assist and the game-winning goal in his return to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, including 15 in the third period, helping the Pens hang on.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Jan. 6 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey
The Bears (18-7-5-2) return to the Pens' home rink for the first part of a weekend home-and-home. The last time the Bears played the Pens, Oskar Sundqvist had four goals in a 6-2 win.
Saturday, Jan. 7 - PENGUINS vs. Binghamton
It's Star Wars night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, as the Penguins try to strike back and avenge a 3-2 loss to the Senators suffered on New Year's Eve.
Sunday, Jan. 8 - PENGUINS at Hershey
The Penguins start their season-long seven-game road stretch that lasts until Jan. 21. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 4-0-0-0 in the third game of three-in-threes this season.
Ice Chips
- The Penguins' seven-game win streak from Dec. 10 to Dec. 27 established a season-high.
- Clark Donatelli was named head coach of the Atlantic Division at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic. He is the fifth Penguins coach to lead a team at the AHL All-Star Classic (Joe Mullen, Todd Richards, John Hynes, Jay Leach).
- Jake Guentzel was named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for December, a month in which he racked up 17 points (11G-6A) in 10 games.
- Guentzel leads the entire AHL in goals (18), and leads all rookies in points (34).
- Tristan Jarry's 14 wins are tied four ways for the most in the league.
- Tom Kostopoulos is 11 points away from his 500th in the AHL.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%
1. PENGUINS 32 22 7 3 0 47 .734
2. Lehigh Valley 31 21 8 2 0 44 .710
3. Providence 33 19 7 4 3 45 .682
4. Hershey 32 18 7 5 2 43 .672
5. Bridgeport 31 17 14 0 0 34 .548
6. Springfield 30 12 12 4 2 30 .500
7. Hartford 33 11 18 3 1 26 .394
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Jake Guentzel* 27 18 16 34
Oskar Sundqvist 30 14 16 30
Tom Kostopoulos 32 9 13 22
David Warsofsky 21 5 17 22
two players tied 19
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA Sv% Shutouts
Tristan Jarry 20 14-5-1 2.14 0.921 1
Casey DeSmith* 12 8-2-2 2.38 0.911 0
* rookie
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Jan. 6 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Jan. 7 Binghamton Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sun, Jan. 8 Hershey Giant Center 5:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Sun, Jan. 1 (D) Chad Ruhwedel Reassigned from loan by PIT
Sun, Jan. 1 (D) David Warsofsky Reassigned from loan by PIT
Sun, Jan. 1 (G) Tristan Jarry Reassigned from loan by PIT
Thu, Dec. 29 (G) Doug Carr Signed to PTO
PRACTICE SCHEDULE
DATE LOCATION TIME
Thu, Jan. 5 Practice Mohegan Sun Arena 10:30 a.m.
Fri, Jan. 6 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.
Game Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Jan. 7 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.
Game Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sun, Jan. 8 Game Giant Center 5:00 p.m.
Mon, Jan. 9 DAY-OFF
Tue, Jan. 10 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:30 a.m.
Wed, Jan. 11 Game Rico Center 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2017
- Stj Vs. Alb -- Game Day - Albany Devils
- Penguins Kick off 2017 with a Victory, Prepare For Three-In-Three - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Yanni Gourde to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Ontario Reign Unveil Outdoor Classic Jerseys - Ontario Reign
- Cap Giveaway Friday, New Opponent Saturday, Teddy Bear Toss Coming Soon - Stockton Heat
- Vancouver Reassigns Garteig to Alaska, Comets Loan Roy to Alaska - Utica Comets
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Canes Recall Michael Leighton From Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Power Play Buoys Admirals to 5-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Manitoba Moose Recap: Toronto 1 at Manitoba 2 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Push Winning Streak to Six - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.