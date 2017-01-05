Penguins' Guentzel, Jarry Named to AHL All-Star

January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins players Jake Guentzel and Tristan Jarry have been named to the Atlantic Division All-Star Team for the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross.

Guentzel and Jarry join head coach Clark Donatelli, who was announced as coach of the Atlantic Division for the All-Star Classic earlier this week, as Penguins representatives headed to PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. for All-Star festivities on Jan. 29-30.

Full rosters for the All-Star Classic were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 30 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. Click here to view the league's full release and rosters.

Guentzel currently leads the entire AHL in goals (18) and stands ahead of all rookies in points (34). After a five-game stint in the NHL with Pittsburgh during which he nabbed four points (3G, 1A), the 22-year-old was named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for December. During that time he racked up 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in just 10 games.

Guentzel is one of 13 rookie players selected to AHL All-Star rosters.

Tristan Jarry has stood out in his second season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, taking over the starting role in net an earning a .921 save percentage and 2.14 GAA. Jarry is currently tied for most wins in the league with 14 victories through 20 games played.

Jarry has played in 53 career AHL games, compiling a record of 31-18-4 with six shutouts. The Delta, B.C. native appeared in two preseason games with Pittsburgh this year, in which he turned away 54 shots in back-to-back shutouts.

The Penguins' next game is tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6, when they face-off against the Hershey Bears at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Friday night's contest is also an Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with $14 lower bowl tickets, select draft beers for just $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m., and a post-game autograph session with Ethan Prow and Stuart Percy.

Individual game tickets for Friday night's game and all Penguins home games, are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Penguins ticket packages, including 22-game, 12-game, and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.

- penguins -

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.