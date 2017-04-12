Penguins Fall in Shootout to Phantoms, 2-1

April 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropped a 2-1 shootout decision to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
The first-place Penguins (50-19-3-2) traversed two scoreless periods before picking up a point in the finale of a 12-game season series with the Phantoms.
The opening frame kicked off with flair when Garrett Wilson and Samuel Morin dropped the gloves just 38 seconds into the contest. That energy from that fight sustained the two teams through the first period, but neither squad could muster a goal before the first intermission. Similarly, the second period drew to a close with the Penguins and Phantoms tied, 0-0.
After 45 minutes of game time, the Penguins were finally able to get one past Phantoms goalie Alex Lyon. Teddy Blueger's shot bounced off Lyon right to Dominik Simon, who buried it 5:10 into the third period of play for his 15th goal of the season.
The Phantoms answered back with a strike from Taylor Leier at 13:11 of the third. Not only did Leier's tally tie the game, 1-1, it was the first goal Lehigh Valley scored against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 268:49, dating back to Mar. 18.
The game went to a shootout after a physical three-on-three overtime. Corban Knight scored the shootout's lone goal and clinched the Phantoms a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
DeSmith stopped 33 shots in the loss for the Penguins. Lyon also turned away 33 shots in the win for the Phantoms after taking over for Anthony Stolarz, who was ushered off the ice just 1:32 into the first period. Stolarz recorded one save on one shot faced.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Apr. 14, when they face-off against the Hershey Bears at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Individual game tickets for Wednesday's game and all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Penguins ticket packages, including packages for the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.
