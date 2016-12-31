Penguins Fall at Binghamton, 3-2

December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Binghamton Senators on Saturday night at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Penguins (21-7-3-0) badly outshot the Senators, 46-26, but couldn't solve goalie Chris Driedger enough times to mount a comeback victory.

Sahir Gill made an instant impact in his return to the Penguins' line-up, scoring 3:09 into the game after a 10-game absence. Gill's tally was his first of the season and gave Wilkes-Barre/Scranton an early 1-0 lead.

Binghamton answered back with a power play goal by Jason Akeson at 7:51 of the first period.

Akeson struck again for his second goal of the game 1:11 into the second period. Buddy Robinson scored on a breakaway five minutes later, making it 3-1 for the Senators.

The Penguins had to wait until there was 2:18 left in the middle frame for their first power play of the game, and they spent the entirety of the remaining time peppering Sens goalie Driedger. Driedger did not yield under the pressure, and prevented Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from cutting into his team's lead before the second intermission.

Jake Guentzel finally got one past Driedger, picking the top corner on the power play. Guentzel's man advantage marker was his league-leading 18th of the season and brought the Penguins within one of the Senators.

Despite flinging more and more shots towards Binghamton's net, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton never mustered a tying goal. By the sound of the final buzzer, shots were 46-26 in favor of the Penguins, but the Senators earned then 3-2 win.

Driedger recorded 44 stops and first star of the game honors for Binghamton. Casey DeSmith put up 23 saves in the loss for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins' next game is Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 when they face-off against the Hartford Wolf Pack at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop between the Penguins and Wolf Pack is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Individual game tickets for Tuesday night's game and all Penguins home games, are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Penguins ticket packages, including 22-game, 12-game, and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.

American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2016

