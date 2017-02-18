Penguins Fall, 2-1, at Springfield

February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton suffered a 2-1 loss against the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Saturday night.

The Penguins (37-13-3-0) dropped consecutive games in regulation for just the second time this season despite throwing mounds of pressure at the Thunderbirds (19-23-7-2) throughout the contest. Springfield goalie Reto Berra was superb in net, making 34 saves for the victory.

During the opening period, the work of both teams' goaltenders helped secure a scoreless tie. It took until 4:07 of the second period for the game's first tally to take place. Springfield's Kyle Rau sent a pretty pass over to Jared McCann, who gave the Thunderbirds the 1-0 lead with a power play goal.

As time was dwindling away for the Penguins, David Warsofsky eventually tied the game at 7:57 of the third period with a shot from the point on the power play. The goal was Warsofsky's team-leading man advantage marker of the season.

Springfield regained the lead 3:09 later when Juho Lammikko found a rebound and popped it over the right pad of Casey DeSmith.

A late surge from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while on a six-on-four power play ended the action in exciting fashion, but the Penguins couldn't find another equalizer and the Thunderbirds hung on for the 2-1 victory.

DeSmith posted 25 saves on 27 shots faced as his personal record dropped to 14-4-2 on the season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 19, when it takes on the Providence Bruins. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bruins is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game isn't until Wednesday, Mar. 8, and its opponent will be the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Individual game tickets for Mar. 8's game and all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Penguins ticket packages, including 12-game and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.

American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2017

