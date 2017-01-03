Penguins Defeat Wolf Pack, 3-2
January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins got back to their winning ways on Tuesday night by beating the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
The Penguins (22-7-3-0) flexed their offensive power to score three-straight goals, giving them enough breathing room to fend off a late-game surge by the Wolf Pack.
Wilkes-Bare/Scranton came out strong in the first period, with Teddy Blueger lifting the puck past two Hartford players and into the top corner for a goal just 3:50 into the contest.
The Penguins pressured the Wolf Pack heavily on their first power play of the game, which yielded no results. Success came just seconds later, however, when Josh Archibald tipped in David Warsofsky's shot from the blue line at 13:03.
The Penguins spent very little time in their own defensive zone throughout the opening period, out-shooting the Wolf Pack 15-4 at the end of the first 20 minutes of play.
After a scoreless second period Chad Ruhwedel made it 3-0 for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton just 2:24 into the third period on a Penguins power play that featured a Wolf Pack forward with a broken stick.
Hartford began its comeback bid shortly thereafter, at 5:45 of the third with a goal from Steven Fogarty. And Tanner Glass notched the Wolf Pack's second score of the game from the slot on a feed from behind the net. Glass' marker made it a one-goal game at 14:33 of the third.
The Penguins headed to a late penalty kill as the Wolf Pack pushed to tie the game, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's P.K. finished the night a perfect four-for-four and helped the team hang on for the win.
Tristan Jarry made 25 saves on the night - including 15 in the third period - en route to his league-leading 14th win of the season. Brandon Halverson recorded 32 saves and was handed the loss.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is at home on Friday, Jan. 6 against the Hershey Bears. Friday night's contest is also an Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with $14 lower bowl tickets, select draft beers for just $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m., and a post-game autograph session with two Penguins players.
Individual game tickets for Friday night's game and all Penguins home games, are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Penguins ticket packages, including 22-game, 12-game, and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.
