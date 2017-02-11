Penguins Defeat Senators, 4-2

February 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins put together a series of scoring flurries to take down the Binghamton Senators, 4-2, in front of a packed house at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday night.

Sahir Gill turned in the first two-goal game of his AHL career and third multi-point effort of the season as the Penguins (36-11-3-0) emerged victorious on Military Appreciation Night.

The Penguins jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the first five minutes of the contest. David Warsofsky sniped one in from the blue line at the 2:26 mark in the first period. Two minutes and two seconds later, Gill tucked a shot in on the near-side of Senators goalie Matt O'Connor.

O'Connor's night didn't last much longer, as he was replaced by teammate Chris Driedger during the first promotional timeout at 6:46 of the opening frame.

Similarly to the first period, the Penguins had two swift strikes in the opening moments of the second frame, giving them a four-goal lead. Gill cleaned up a rebound for his second tally of the game 1:22 into the middle stanza. And 34 seconds later, Dominik Simon put one over the right shoulder of Driedger, giving Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 4-0 lead.

Binghamton finally got on the board at 7:33 of the second period with a goal from Casey Bailey, making it 4-1.

Kyle Flanagan capitalized on a two-on-none rush into the Penguins' zone with 3:58 left in the second, cutting the deficit to two goals.

The Senators were unable to creep any closer to the Penguins though, despite six power play opportunities scattered throughout the game. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's penalty kill successfully stopped all six of those man disadvantages.

Casey DeSmith picked up his 14th win of the season for the Penguins, stopping 30 shots. Driedger made 22 saves on 24 shots and was the Senators' goaltender of record in the loss. O'Connor posted three saves on five shots faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the top two teams in the AHL is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

