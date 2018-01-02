PENGUINS BEAT BEARS WITH DOMINIK SIMON\\"S OVERTIME WINNER

News Release

Simon makes triumphant return to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Aston-Reese scores for second-straight game

HERSHEY, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' most recent reinforcement from the NHL propelled the team to a 2-1 overtime victory over their I-81 rival, the Hershey Bears, on Saturday night at Giant Center.

Dominik Simon was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (18-10-2-1) at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday and notched the overtime game-winner at 9:20 p.m. to send the Penguins into the New Year on a two-game winning streak.

The Penguins came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, but couldn't solve Bears goalie Vítek Van Cèek despite out-shooting their opponent, 15-6, in the first period. Simon accounted for four of the Penguins' shots in that opening period.

Stellar goaltending carried over into the second stanza, as well, with Van Cèek and Anthony Peters trading jaw-dropping saves. It required a perfect shot to beat either netminder, and that's exactly what Zach Aston-Reese delivered at 7:26 of the middle frame. After Jean-Sébastien Dea and Ryan Haggerty combined to win a battle along the boards in the Bears' zone, Aston-Reese ripped a beautiful, bar-down wrister from the slot past Van Cèek for the game's first goal.

Hershey finally got a puck across Peters' goal line when Tyler Graovac tucked a shot inside the far post, tying the game, 1-1, at 3:10 of the third period.

The game was nearly decided twice in the final seconds of regulation with the two teams skating four-on-four. Hershey barreled down the ice on a four-on-one odd man rush with 15 seconds remaining in the third period only to be denied the go-ahead goal and watch Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Chris Summers break loose for a clean breakaway immediately afterwards. Van Cèek shut the door on Summers right before the sound of the buzzer, signaling the end of regulation.

Simon rocketed a wrist shot behind his fellow countryman 3:10 into the extra period, improving the Penguins to 4-0-1-1 against the Bears this season.

Peters finished the game having made 20 saves, while Van Cèek turned in a 36-stop performance in the overtime loss.

