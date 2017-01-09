Penguins Assign Jarrett Burton to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have assigned forward Jarrett Burton to the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

Burton, in his third season of pro hockey, has scored one goal for the Penguins this season in 13 games played. Burton was responsible for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first goal of the game on Nov. 25 at Bridgeport.

In parts of two seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Burton has recorded three goals and 20 penalty minutes in 36 games.

The Echo Bay, Ont. native played in 44 regular season games with Wheeling last season, racking up 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 total points. He also joined the Nailers from the Penguins for Wheeling's run to the Kelly Cup Final last spring. Burton had 14 points (7G-7A) in 21 Kelly Cup Playoff games with Wheeling.

The Penguins continue their season-long seven-game road trip this week with games against the Toronto Marlies (Wednesday, Jan. 11), the Rochester Americans (Friday, Jan. 13) and the Syracuse Crunch (Saturday, Jan. 14).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21, when they host the Hershey Bears at 7:05 p.m. Individual game tickets for the game on Jan. 21 and all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Penguins ticket packages, including 22-game, 12-game, and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.

