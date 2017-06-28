Pena-Colada Not Enougha

News Release

Everett, WA - The Everett AquaSox (6-7) fell to the Vancouver Canadians (9-4), 15-13, after a completive game that combined for 32 hits and 28 runs scored combined in a 3:41 game.

Randy Bell made his first career start for the Sox tonight, shutting out Vancouver in the first inning. The Canadians would put three runs up on the board in the second inning, taking an early lead to the game, 3-0. Frogs' shortstop Johnny Adams hit a two-run homer, firing up the bats to tie up the game in the second inning, 3-3.

The Canadians toppled the Frogs in both the third and fourth inning, scoring a total of five runs in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Onil Pena laced a solo homerun in the fifth inning, giving the Sox their fifth run of the game, 11-5. Tyler Watson relieved Santiago in the fifth and returned in the sixth to strike out the last two batters of the inning, giving Vancouver their first scoreless inning since the first.

Catcher Troy Dixon homered in the sixth inning followed by another run scored, making it a four-run game heading into the seventh inning, 11-7.

Brayan Hernandez and Joe Venturino charged up the eighth inning with hits to centerfield, loading the bases with no outs. Pena came in clutch again with a two RBI double putting two runners in scoring position for the Frogs with only one out. Greifer Andrade hit a three-run homerun on the first pitch he saw as the Sox took the lead, 13-11, going into the ninth.

The Canadians loaded the bases off pitcher David Ellingson and scored four runs in the ninth, breaking the tie and taking the lead, 15-13.

Although the Frogs pummeled the Canadians for six runs in the eight, they were unable to tackle the comeback of four runs in the ninth inning. The AquaSox lose the second game of the series, 15-13.

