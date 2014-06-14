Pena Added to Northern Division All-Star Team

News Release

Zebulon, NC---The Potomac Nationals are proud to announce that RHP Ronald Pena has been added to the 2017 Carolina League All-Star Game, where he will join C Taylor Gushue, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez, and CF Victor Robles as a representative for the P-Nats and the Northern Division.

Pena, a 16th round draft pick by the Washington Nationals in 2012, will join his first All-Star team as a professional. In his second stint with The Red, White, & Blue, Pena has gone 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA over his first 15 outings, all out of the bullpen. A starter for the P-Nats back in 2014, the righty transitioned to the bullpen towards the end of his 2014 season with Potomac, and has pitched solely out of the bullpen since a start for the P-Nats on 6/14/14.

The 25-year-old is one of the elder statesmen on the current Potomac roster and got off to a quick start in 2017. Over his first 11 appearances, he posted a 1.64 ERA. In only one of his 15 outings this season has Pena allowed multiple earned runs. Pena notched his first save of the season on 6/14, just his fourth save as a professional and first at the Carolina League level.

The 2017 Carolina League All-Star Game takes place on June 20th at Haley Toyota Field in Salem, VA. The 2017 All-Star game marks the first season that will not include the California League in All-Star festivities. For tickets or more information, visit salemsox.com.

