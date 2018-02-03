Pelletier, IceHogs Agree to Terms

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have agreed to terms with forward William Pelletier on a one-year AHL contract extension through the 2018-19 campaign.

Pelletier, 25, is skating in his first full professional season with the IceHogs and has tallied 17 points (7g, 10a) in 45 AHL games in 2017-18. He currently ranks tied for first among team forwards with a +11 rating on the year, and trails only All-Star Carl Dahlstrom (+15) for the team's best overall plus/minus rating. The 5-7, 172-lbs forward has also combined for nine points (4g, 5a) over his last 10 games, including netting his first pro hat trick on Jan. 10 at Ontario.

A native of St. Jean Chrysostome, Quebec, Pelletier made his professional debut with Rockford last season, notching three goals and four assists in eight contests. He became the IceHogs' lone skater to notch a four-point game during the campaign when he tallied a pair of goals and assists in just his second pro appearance on April 1 vs. Grand Rapids.

Prior to joining the IceHogs, Pelletier skated collegiately at Norwich University from 2013-17. He served as an alternate captain during his senior season and ranked first on the team and fourth in the nation with 46 points (18g, 28a) in 23 games during the regular season. The forward was then named the Most Valuable Player of the Frozen Four tournament after leading the Cadets to an NCAA Division III National Championship in 2016-17.

Pelletier concluded his four-year collegiate career with 126 points (53g, 73a) in 83 games with the Cadets. His standout career also included honors as the NCAA III East Player of the Year (Eastern College Athletic Conference) during his sophomore season in 2014-15.

