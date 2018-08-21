Pelicans Halt Dash's Home Streak in Doubleheader Opener

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Due to a two-run eighth inning, Myrtle Beach snapped the Dash's nine-game home winning streak with a 6-4 victory in eight innings in Tuesday's twin bill opener at BB&T Ballpark.

The Dash's (34-20, 75-49) nine-game stretch, which spanned from July 31-August 19, marked the longest home winning streak at BB&T Ballpark since 2012, when Winston won nine consecutive games from August 2 to August 25 that year.

With the game tied at four in the deciding frame and Tyler Alamo at second base, Roberto Caro bounced a ball to short against Hunter Schryver (0-1). On the play, Laz Rivera threw the ball wide of first, forcing Zach Remillard to jump off the base. The ball managed to squirt out of Remillard's glove, allowing Alamo to score. The Birds added on an insurance run on a safety squeeze from Yeiler Peguero that brought home Caro.

In the bottom of the eighth, Yeyson Yrizarri stepped to the plate with Nick Madrigal on third and two outs. On a 1-1 pitch from Garrett Kelly (2-0), Yrizarri lifted a deep fly ball to right, but Caro made the catch towards the warning track for the final out.

Prior to the opener, Myrtle Beach (23-33, 57-69) had been winless at BB&T Ballpark this year.

Winston-Salem got on the board in the bottom of the first inning against Pelicans right-hander Alex Lange. Luis Robert began the frame with a double, and Luis Gonzalez moved him to third on a groundout to second.

Then, Madrigal bounced a ground ball to Myrtle Beach's third baseman Wladimir Galindo. On the play, Robert broke towards the plate and beat Galindo's throw home to give the Dash a 1-0 edge.

After four scoreless innings, the Pelicans broke through against Dash starter Kyle Kubat in the fifth. Zach Davis led off the inning with a single, and Galindo walked to put runners on first and second with nobody out. Following a sacrifice bunt from Peguero, D.J. Wilson tied the game with an RBI groundout. Then, Aramis Ademan grounded an RBI single through the left side to put Myrtle Beach ahead.

The Dash immediately tied the ballgame in the bottom of the fifth. Ti'Quan Forbes doubled with one out to right-center, and Rivera followed by bouncing a run-scoring single to center to knot the contest at two. Both teams ended plating two runs in the sixth, setting up extra innings.

The Dash will now play game two of their doubleheader against Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, with a first pitch time still to be determined. Right-hander Blake Hickman (2-3, 7.42 ERA) will take the hill for the Dash against Birds righty Erich Uelman (3-2, 4.62 ERA). Fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and TuneIn Radio App.

