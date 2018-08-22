Pelicans Give Back to Area High Schools with Rivalry Series

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are giving back to area high schools through their rivalry series this coming week, August 27-30. Fans can purchase tickets online through MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/rivals. A portion of the proceeds from tickets purchased through this link will be donated to the school of their choice.

On Monday, the battle will be between Georgetown and Waccamaw High Schools. Carolina Forest and Conway collide on Tuesday while Wednesday features Socastee versus St. James. The Pelicans' home slate concludes on Thursday with the Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach rivalry.

As part of Grand Strand Rivals Week courtesy of Angelo's Steak and Pasta, each game will feature between-inning match-ups between the schools. All game times are 7:05 p.m. against the Buies Creek Astros. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and are available online at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/rivals.

The 2018 season is the 20th season for the Pelicans franchise and fourth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/softball, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

