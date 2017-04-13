Pelicans Earn First Home Win in Shutout

News Release

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Justin Steele, Craig Brooks and Scott Effross combined to help the Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out the Lynchburg Hillcats Thursday in a 4-0 triumph in front a standing room-only crowd of 6,599 at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Steele (1-1), Myrtle Beach's (5-3) starter, was terrific, striking out six batters across five shutout innings with only two hits against.

The tandem of Brooks and Effross sealed the deal out of the bullpen, combining to strike out five batters over four innings of work while only allowing one hit.

Carlos Sepulveda and P.J. Higgins began the bottom of the first with base hits. Two batters later, an Eddy Martinez RBI ground out brought in Sepulveda, who had three hits, to make it 1-0 Pelicans.

From there, both teams would be stifled offensively until the the fifth inning. Tyler Alamo doubled with one out in the frame against Lynchburg (2-6) starter Triston McKenzie (1-1). Two batters later, a base hit to right field by Connor Myers made it 2-0.

With the same score in the sixth, Daniel Spingola doubled and then came in to score on Trent Giambrone's RBI single two batters later. Matt Rose followed with an RBI double down the left field line to increase the advantage to 4-0.

Friday's contest features Birds RHP Oscar De La Cruz (1-0, 0.00 ERA) against Hillcats RHP Jared Robinson (0-1, 4.50 ERA). This 7:05 p.m. first pitch has coverage beginning on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn at 6:50.

The Pelicans' second game of their seven-game homestand features the first-ever Foodie Friday, with an All-You-Can-Eat Oyster Roast. The Pelicans will also be giving away back-to-back Carolina League Championship banners to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Gates open at 6 p.m.

