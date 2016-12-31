Pelech Loaned to the Sound Tigers

December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today defenseman Adam Pelech has been activated off the injured reserve and loaned to the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Pelech, 22, recorded four points (one goal, three assists), six penalty minutes and a plus-3 rating in 10 games with the Sound Tigers earlier this season. He also played nine games with the Islanders and notched a goal and two assists, including his first NHL tally on Nov. 22nd at Anaheim.

A native of Toronto, Pelech played 27 games with Bridgeport last season, recording seven points (two goals, five assists) and six penalty minutes. He also made nine appearances with the Islanders including his NHL debut on Nov. 3, 2015 at Anaheim.

Overall, Pelech has notched 18 points (three goals, 19 assists) and 60 penalty minutes in 102 games with the Sound Tigers. The 6'2, 210-pound blue-liner was initially selected in the third round (65th overall) by the Islanders in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers continue a five-game road trip tomorrow with a 3 p.m. matchup against the Albany Devils at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. Fans can follow all of the live action online via AHLlive.com, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night: The Sound Tigers will honor the heroes of the United States military, both past and present, on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. with Military Appreciation Night presented by the Better Business Bureau. The first 1,500 fans will receive a camouflage bomber hat and the Sound Tigers will wear special edition uniforms during the game, which will be auctioned off to the public. In addition, all active duty personnel and veterans can receive a free ticket to the contest at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office by showing a valid I.D.

For additional details or to reserve seats for any of the 2016-17 giveaway and theme nights, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

