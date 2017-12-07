Pedro Martinez Headlines 2018 Sea Dogs Hot Stove Dinner

News Release

Portland, Maine- Former Boston Red Sox pitcher and Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez will be the featured guest at the 2018 Portland Sea Dogs Hot Stove Dinner and Silent Auction, which benefits the Maine Children's Cancer Program. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 17th at 5:30 PM at the Sable Oaks Marriott in South Portland.

Individual tickets for the event are $80.00. Reserved tables of ten are available for $750.00. Tickets can be purchased through the Sea Dogs ticket office by calling 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com. The event is expected to sell out. Unlike previous Sea Dogs' Hot Stove Dinners, autographed photos are NOT available.

Additional guests expected to attend include Red Sox Vice President, Player Development Ben Crockett, the 2018 Portland Sea Dogs manager, and more. Additional details regarding guests will be announced at a later time.

Doors open at 5:30 PM with the Silent Auction running from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. A buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 PM and the program will begin at 7:00 PM. The program will consist of conversations with each guest hosted by Sea Dogs' radio broadcaster Mike Antonellis.

Martinez is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star. A veteran of 18 major league seasons, Martinez posted a career record of 219-100 with a 2.93 ERA in 476 games with the Dodgers, Expos, Red Sox, Mets and Phillies. He spent seven seasons (1998-2004) with the Red Sox where he went 117-37 with a 2.52 ERA in 203 games. Martinez was the MVP of the 1999 All-Star Game held at Fenway Park and helped the Red Sox capture the World Series title in 2004. He holds the Red Sox franchise record for highest winning percentage at .760 and ranks third in strikeouts (1,683), sixth in wins and seventh in ERA. Martinez was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2014 and was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. On July 28, 2015, his number 45 was officially retired by the Red Sox. Since 2013 Martinez has served as a Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations for the Red Sox.

All proceeds from the dinner and silent auction will benefit the official charity of the Portland Sea Dogs'; the Strike Out Cancer in Kids Program . The Strike Out Cancer in Kids Program was established in 1995 to raise money for the Maine Children's Cancer Program. For every strikeout that a Sea Dogs' pitcher throws money is raised through generous pledges of businesses and individuals. In the 23-year history of the program more than four million dollars has been raised.

The Sea Dogs open the 2018 season on Thursday, April 5th in Binghamton, New York. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 13th at 6:00 PM against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

