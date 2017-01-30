Peabo Doue Signs with Armada FC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Moer Yhan (Peabo) De Doue signed with the Jacksonville Armada FC today. The 25-year-old defender from Maryland marks the fifth edition to the 2017 roster. Armada FC has also announced the transfer of Bryan Burke to the San Francisco Deltas.

Doue is a left back that comes from the Wilmington Hammerheads FC. He played with the club during the 2016 season and totaled 1,451 minutes in 18 appearances and scored one goal.

"Watching Peabo play, and speaking to him at length, we believe he has the tools and character to be successful in our environment," said Head Coach Mark Lowry. "He is an attack-minded left back who is comfortable on the ball. We are excited to have him with us."

After playing college soccer at West Virginia University, Doue made his first professional debut in 2013 with the USL Pro team Phoenix FC in their first season. In 2014, he signed with the Oklahoma City Energy FC and made an assist that led to a 2-0 victory against the Orange County Blues in his first game with the USL team. Doue went on to make 45 total appearances and tallied two goals in his two seasons with the Energy.

"Peabo's announcement signifies the next wave of additions in the coming weeks here to solidify our back line," said Technical Director Nathan Walter. "I want to also again thank Bryan Burke for his effort and commitment to this football club over the past year, it was the right move for all parties, and I wish him all the best in the future"

Burke, a 28-year-old native of Newport Bach, Calif., has been transferred to fellow NASL team, the San Francisco Deltas. He signed with the Armada FC on Dec. 28, 2015, and now returns to his home state after one season with the team. Burke accumulated 1,624 minutes starting 18 matches in 20 games played last season.

