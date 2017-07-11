Pawtucket\\"s Brentz Blasts 38 Home Runs, Wins 2017 Triple-A Home Run

News Release

TACOMA, Wash. - Pawtucket Red Sox outfielder Bryce Brentz took the crown at the 2017 Triple-A Home Run Derby presented by Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on Monday night at Cheney Stadium, hitting 18 home runs in the final round to take the title.

"It's a blessing," Brentz said. "Our guy last year, Chris Marrero won it. To keep the belt and protect it means a lot. I'm just happy to come out and follow in his footsteps."

Tacoma infielder Daniel Vogelbach advanced to the final round, but placed second, hitting eight home runs in the final round.

"This was fun, I really enjoyed being a part of this," Vogelbach said. "The fans are what it's all about, especially in our hometown and on our home field."

Brentz led the way after round one with 16 home runs, followed by Vogelbach with 13. Charlotte's Danny Hayes and Columbus' Richie Shaffer both hit nine to advance. Reno's Christian Walker and Nashville's Renato Nunez were eliminated after round one, hitting six and five homers, respectively.

In round two, Brentz and Vogelbach added to their first round totals to collect 20 and 19 total home runs, respectively. Shaffer and Hayes hit 18 and 13 home runs total, and were eliminated from the competition.

Brentz and Vogelbach went head-to-head in the final round with the home run totals reset to zero. Brentz took the title with 18 home runs in the final round, and Vogelbach finished in second with eight home runs.

Tickets to the 2017 CHI Franciscan Health Triple-A All-Star Game are still available in limited quantities at www.tacomarainiers.com.

