PawSox Snap Skid with Shutout Win

MOOSIC, Penn. - An eight-run outburst ended an eight-game losing skid, as the Pawtucket Red Sox two-hit the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and strolled to an 8-0 win on Saturday night at PNC Field.

PawSox pitchers Edgar Olmos, Chandler Shepherd and Jamie Callahan combined on the two-hitter - the team's fifth of the season - as Pawtucket (35-37) snapped its skid by grabbing the third meeting of the four-game set with the RailRiders (45-29).

In his third consecutive spot start, Olmos (W, 4-2) twirled five shutout innings of one-hit ball. The 27-year old southpaw, who hadn't previously started since September 2015 with the Mariners, struck out seven, walked five and threw a season-high 93 pitches. Olmos didn't allow a hit until rehabbing Yankees outfielder and former Red Sox center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury pulled a double into right field with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. In his last six outings - three relief appearances and three starts - Olmos has posted a 0.69 ERA, yielding just two earned runs in 26 innings with 21 strikeouts.

Shepherd, meanwhile, added two shutout innings and fanned four while only allowing one hit. The hard-throwing Callahan turned in two hitless stanzas to stamp the shutout.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Daniel Camarena (L, 4-2) allowed four runs in 3.2 innings on five hits with four strikeouts.

PawSox third baseman Matt Dominguez (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI), catcher Blake Swihart (2-for-4, 2B, RBI), left fielder Bryce Brentz (2-for-4, 2 2B, BB), second baseman Heiker Meneses (2-for-4, 2 RBI) and designated hitter Allen Craig (2-for-4, RBI) all recorded multi-hit nights to power the resurrected Pawtucket offense, which had only combined for seven runs in the previous six games.

Pawtucket loaded the bases in the second, and Dominguez smoked a two-run double into the left-field corner to start the scoring. Meneses then roped a two-run single to center to make it 4-0.

In the top of the sixth, Swihart lifted an RBI double to deep center to score center fielder Brian Bogusevic.

Pawtucket added more insurance in the eighth when Craig slapped a two-out RBI single to right field to plate Brentz, and Dominguez followed with a two-run blast to left, stretching the margin to 8-0.

Pawtucket concludes its four-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Shawn Haviland (3-5, 3.69) is scheduled to oppose RailRiders righty Bryan Mitchell (0-2, 4.50). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 12:35 p.m.

Following the eight-game road trip, the PawSox return home June 30-July 3 (Friday-Monday) to McCoy Stadium.


