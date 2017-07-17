PawSox Knock off Chiefs in Series Finale

News Release

Syracuse (32-59) got on the board in the bottom of the second. Neftali Soto kicked things off with a liner off Marcus Walden to right. After Clint Robinson struck out, Kieboom smacked a double down the right-field line, moving Soto to third. Soto scored on a subsequent sacrifice fly by Caleb Ramsey.

Tavarez continued his dominance over Syracuse in the top of the third. With one man down, Tavarez crushed a fly ball to deep left-center. Andrew Stevenson lunged out but missed. Tavarez dashed over to third for a triple. Heiker Meneses followed with a single, plating Tavarez.

The PawSox (48-44) added to their lead with three straight hits in the top of the sixth. Meneses slashed a liner to left for a double. Rusney Castillo followed a 10-pitch at-bat with a single up the middle. With runners at the corners, the Triple-A Home Run Derby champion Bryce Brentz pummeled a pitch to straightaway center for his 19th homer of the year. Brentz had totaled 38 shots on Tuesday night's Home Run Derby.

Pawtucket tacked on a run in the top half of the seventh. With two outs, Castillo struck out swinging, but a wild pitch by Kevin Jepsen allowed Castillo to advance to first. Brentz walked, and Matt Dominguez looped a double to right, plating Castillo.

The PawSox made the game 7-1 in the top half of the ninth. Brentz began a two-out rally with a single to center off Wander Suero. Dominguez then hit a high fly ball to right-center. Stevenson raced over from center but the ball landed at the track. Brentz scored on the Dominguez double.

Syracuse begins a seven-game road trip Monday night against Louisville at 7:05. Sean O'Sullivan will pitch for the Chiefs while Robert Stephenson takes the hill for the Bats.

