PawSox Drop Both Games of Doubleheader

News Release

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Despite grabbing early leads in each game, the PawSox lost both games of Sunday's afternoon doubleheader against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park.

Buoyed by a pair of home runs, the IronPigs (2-2) won the first game, 3-1, and then earned the series split with a 5-2 win in the back half of the twin-bill.

In the first game, PawSox left-hander Henry Owens tossed five innings of one-run ball with a couple of strikeouts. In game two, right-handed reliever Brandon Workman (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB) retired the first seven batters he faced. Workman, who underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2015, spent the entire 2016 season on the disabled list and made a pair of rehab assignments.

Pawtucket (2-2) allowed three unearned runs in the second game, and Lehigh Valley starter Nick Pivetta tallied eight strikeouts across six innings.

Game One The PawSox wasted no time in the first game, as right fielder Bryce Brentz logged his first hit of the season with an RBI single to left-center to stake Pawtucket to a 1-0 lead.

The IronPigs leveled the score, 1-1, in the second, when right fielder Dylan Cozens golfed a solo shot to right-center.

The game remained 1-1 into the bottom of the sixth, when IronPigs first baseman Rhys Hoskins teed off on a two-run blast to center to vault Lehigh Valley in front 3-1.

IronPigs starter Ben Lively tossed six innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts and didn't allow a hit after the first inning.

Game Two After being held hitless for the final six innings in the first game, the PawSox climbed back on the scoreboard in the first inning of the back end of the doubleheader. Right fielder Rusney Castillo reached first on an error, moved to second on a balk and scored on an RBI single from first baseman Matt Dominguez.

The IronPigs tied the game, 1-1, in the second on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Hector Gomez. Then designated hitter Nick Williams, who reached on an error, scored on an RBI base knock from second baseman Jesmuel Valentin, pushing the IronPigs ahead 2-1. No. 9 hitter Logan Moore followed and made it 3-1 with an RBI single of his own.

Lehigh Valley tacked on two more runs in the fourth after loading the bases.

After Tim Roberson doubled for his first Triple-A hit, the PawSox grabbed a run and trimmed the gap to 5-2 in the fifth on an RBI groundout from Castillo.

The PawSox now return to Pawtucket to kick off a four-game series with the Syracuse Chiefs. First pitch for Monday's home opener is slated for 6:15 p.m. Former Phillies standout Kyle Kendrick gets the ball opposite Chiefs right-hander Austin Voth. For the first time, the special 6:00 p.m. Opening Day ceremonies and the game will be televised live on myRITV. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 5:45 p.m.

The seven-game homestand runs through Saturday. Good seats are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

