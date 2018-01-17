Paula Set to Return to the T-Bones

News Release

KANSAS CITY, Kan.- The Kansas City T-Bones announced today that the club has signed right-handed pitcher Luis Paula for the 2018 season.

Luis Paula was a key part of the T-Bones strike out record-setting pitching staff in 2017. The hard-throwing right-hander worked both as a starter and reliever for Kansas City and posted a 7-2 record with a 3.46 ERA in 67.2 innings with 51 strike outs.

He was moved to the rotation in August and made five starts for the T-Bones, going at least six innings in all five starts, including four of five quality starts. He won three straight starts from August 19th to August 30th, allowing three earned runs in 18.2 innings. In 30.2 innings, the North Carolina native gave up 11 earned runs and had 3.27 ERA as a starter.

Paula was the 31st round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina. While in the ACC, he went 1-4 in three seasons in 30 games with a 5.44 ERA in 48 innings. Paula was mostly a reliever in college but did make seven starts in three seasons.

Paula spent 2014-2016 in the Pirates organization going 8-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 98.2 innings combined over parts of three seasons. Paula originally signed with Kansas City on December 22, 2016.

