Paul Nicholson Announces Retirement

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - FC Cincinnati's Paul Nicholson has announced he will retire from professional soccer.

The midfielder from Whitehaven, England, was a member of the club's inaugural team, joining the Orange and Blue from Wilmington Hammerheads. In his initial campaign with FCC, Nicholson played 24 games and totaled 1,616 minutes while scoring a goal against his former side that pulled FCC level in an eventual 1-1 draw.

This season, Nicholson saw action in 11 games, making eight starts to total 695 minutes.

"Paul was well-respected in the locker room and he will be missed," said Berding. "He was an original member of our franchise and we thank him for his hard work on the field and for being a great ambassador for FCC off the pitch. Paul has been mentoring youth soccer players since he moved to Cincinnati and we wish him well in his coaching career."

