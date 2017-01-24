Patterson Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Princeton, NJ (Jan. 24th) - The ECHL announced today that Kent Patterson has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 16-22.

Patterson went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage in two appearances last week.

The 27-year-old stopped from Plymouth, Minnesota stopped 53 of 54 shots this past weekend and earned two wins against Allen. He stopped 25 shots on Friday night, snagging his sixth professional shutout and first of the season for a Thunder netminder. Patterson followed that up with a 28-save performance on Sunday afternoon.

Patterson has appeared in 15 games this season with Wichita, Atlanta and Rapid City. He has posted a record of 6-4-2 with one shutout, a 3.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.

Selected by the Colorado?Avalanche in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2007 NHL?Entry Draft, Patterson has seen action in 84 career ECHL games with Wichita,?Atlanta, Rapid City and Orlando with an overall record of 29-37-11 with two shutouts, a 3.23 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He has also appeared in seven career games with Lake Erie of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro,?Patterson made 88 career appearances at the University of Minnesota where he went 44-29-9 with seven shutouts, a 2.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

The Thunder heads on the road for the next six games starting Wednesday night at Utah.

