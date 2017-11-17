November 17, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Montreal Impact
News Release
MONTREAL - The Montreal Impact announced on Friday that former first team captain Patrice Bernier will begin his new position as an assistant coach to the Academy teams as of January 4, 2018.
As assistant coach, Bernier will spend time with the head coaches of all four Academy teams (U13, U15, U17, U19) to help ease his transition into the coaching profession, all the while sharing his knowledge and experience with young players.
"I'm happy to continue my career with the Montreal Impact in this new challenge," said Patrice Bernier. "I'm excited for this new adventure to begin. I can't wait to share my experience and to learn from the coaches and players at the Academy."
"We're very happy to have Patrice among us," said Academy director Philippe Eullaffroy. "He'll be able to transfer his very fresh experience of being a professional soccer player to the players and personnel. On our end, we will share our knowledge about player development. We will mutually benefit from this and become even better at developing players."
Patrice Bernier, who holds a National B license from U.S. Soccer that he earned on December 21, 2014, will meet with Philippe Eulaffroy during the month of December to familiarize himself with the methodology and pedagogy of the Academy.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board
Major League Soccer Stories from November 17, 2017
- SNHU Hosts Surprise Graduation Party and Diploma Delivery for FC Dallas Player - FC Dallas
- Earthquakes Midfielder Marc Pelosi Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia - San Jose Earthquakes
- PATRICE BERNIER TO JOIN ACADEMY TECHNICAL STAFF - Montreal Impact
- New York Red Bulls Announce 2017 Team Awards - New York Red Bulls
- Swope Park Rangers and head coach Nikola Popovic have mutually agreed to part ways - Sporting Kansas City
- CALEB PORTER MOVES ON FROM POSITION AS HEAD COACH OF PORTLAND TIMBERS - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes Announce Infrastructure Changes to Avaya Stadium - San Jose Earthquakes
- Tesho Akindele is the first MLS player to earn his degree online through a partnership with SNHU - FC Dallas
- Kljestan's Red Card Upheld by Independent Review Panel - New York Red Bulls