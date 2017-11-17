PATRICE BERNIER TO JOIN ACADEMY TECHNICAL STAFF

News Release

MONTREAL - The Montreal Impact announced on Friday that former first team captain Patrice Bernier will begin his new position as an assistant coach to the Academy teams as of January 4, 2018.

As assistant coach, Bernier will spend time with the head coaches of all four Academy teams (U13, U15, U17, U19) to help ease his transition into the coaching profession, all the while sharing his knowledge and experience with young players.

"I'm happy to continue my career with the Montreal Impact in this new challenge," said Patrice Bernier. "I'm excited for this new adventure to begin. I can't wait to share my experience and to learn from the coaches and players at the Academy."

"We're very happy to have Patrice among us," said Academy director Philippe Eullaffroy. "He'll be able to transfer his very fresh experience of being a professional soccer player to the players and personnel. On our end, we will share our knowledge about player development. We will mutually benefit from this and become even better at developing players."

Patrice Bernier, who holds a National B license from U.S. Soccer that he earned on December 21, 2014, will meet with Philippe Eulaffroy during the month of December to familiarize himself with the methodology and pedagogy of the Academy.

