Pat McMahon Earns Cincinnatus Award

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - Pat McMahon was named the winner of the 2017 Cincinnatus Award for his efforts in FC Cincinnati's community outreach.

McMahon made 23 appearances this season, including reading to children at the UC Library, participating in the KinderCare Education series and supporting various civic efforts such as the Cheviot Harvest and Opening Day parades. Despite seeing limited action on the pitch, the defender's support of his teammates and his embrace of the role as an ambassador in the community earned him the nod.

Over the season, McMahon and the FCC team devoted 366 hours towards community outreach.

The Cincinnatus Award, named after the Roman leader is exemplified by the characteristics of leadership, service to the greater good, civic virtue, lack of personal ambition and modesty.

