Past Tobs Become Future Pros

News Release

In 2017, the Wilson Tobs are continuing the tradition to turn the college stars of today into the professional stars of tomorrow. As the Tobs have multiple players on the watch to be signed by MLB organizations in 2017, let's take a look back to eight past Tobs who got the chance to continue their dreams of playing Major League Baseball by being drafted this summer.

Cason Sherrod (2015/ Texas A&M/ RHP): For the Tobs in 2015, Sherrod went 1-2 with a 3.33 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched over 8 appearances. He struck out 22 batters while walking 13, and boasted a .175 batting average against. He was then drafted in the 13 th round (pick 390) by the Kansas City Royals this week.

Alex Eubanks (2015/ Clemson/ RHP): As a Tob in 2015, Eubanks finished with a 5-3 record with a 3.40 ERA in 55.2 innings pitched. He finished 2015 with 39 strikeouts to just 12 walks, with opponents hitting just .264 against him. This week, Alex was taken in the 14 th round (pick 434) by the Texas Rangers.

Logan Baldwin (2016/ Georgia Southern/ OF): Last summer for the Tobs, Baldwin hit .316 with one home run and 25 runs batted in. He led the team in stolen bases by a wide margin, swiping 36 bags in only 44 tries. He also hit 13 doubles and 3 triples as a Tob. Baldwin was drafted in the 21 st round (636 overall) by the San Francisco Giants in the 2017 draft.

Clark Scolamiero (2016/ North Greenville/ CF): As a Tob in 2015, Scolamiero hit .296 while starting 52 games in center field. He hit one home run with 23 runs batted in, and stole 21 bases in 25 attempts. Scolamiero also recorded 70 total bases on the season. Clark was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 22nd round (672 overall) of this year's draft.

Zack Mozingo: (2016/ Mount Olive/ RHP): As a Tob in 2016, Mozingo went 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA through 26.0 innings pitched. Allowing just five earned runs on the season, he struck out 14 while walking 8, with opposing hitters hitting just .198 off of him. This year Zack was selected in the 23rd round (679 overall) by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cam Balego (2016/ Mercyhurst/ IF): Last year in Wilson, Balego hit .328 for the Tobs, a mark good for second on the team, hitting four home runs and driving in 38 runs. Balego also hit 8 doubles, drew 27 walks and stole 9 bases. This year Cam was taken by the Chicago Cubs in the 30th round (915 overall).

Carson Teel (2015/ Oklahoma State/ LHP) : In 2015 for the Tobs, Teel finished with a record of 2-3 with a 3.23 ERA in 61.1 innings pitched. The southpaw struck out 45 while walking only 14 in his 11 appearances, with opponents hitting just .246 off of him. This year Carson was taken in the 37th round (1121 overall) by the Boston Red Sox.

Zack Kelly (2016/ Newberry/ RHP) : For the Tobs in 2016, Kelly finished with a record of 2-3 and a 5.89 ERA over 44.1 innings pitched. He struck out 38 and walked 28 over the course of his 11 appearances, 8 of which games he started. Kelly has agreed to terms with the Oakland Athletics as an undrafted Free Agent.

In addition to these past tobs drafted this season, there are four current Tobs that are on the radar to be signed as a compensatory pick or in the 2018 MLB Draft. Alex King from St. Louis University, plays shortstop for the Tobs; next is Roberto Rivera who currently plays outfield for the Tobs but the UNC Pembroke native is listed as a shortstop on the MLB Draft Radar; following Rivera is Marcello Betances, who is a right-handed pitcher from NC A&T who can hit 94 consistently on the radar gun; finally we have Shane Shepard, first baseman from NC State University.

In addition to these four current Tobs, Wilson assistant coach Durin O'Linger (Davidson College) will continue his pitching career as he has agreed to terms with the Boston Red Sox as an undrafted Free Agent.

