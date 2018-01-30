Party Areas Now Available for 2018 Season

News Release

Host your next group event or corporate outing at Arvest Ballpark in one of two exclusive party areas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that our two (2) exclusive party areas, the Bud Light Home Run Porch and the Quadrivium Home Plate Party Deck, are now available to reserve for the upcoming 2018 season of Naturals baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

Groups and corporate outings of 30 to 1500 people can reserve one (1) of these exclusive party areas at Arvest Ballpark, which allow group leaders to treat their guests to a ticket to their preferred Naturals game and a 90-minute all-you-can-eat buffet option. The Bud Light Home Run Porch and the Quadrivium Home Plate Party Deck are in premium locations at the ballpark and are designed to give fans a one-of-a-kind experience throughout the group event.

Bud Light Home Run Porch

The Bud Light Home Run Porch, the largest picnic area at Arvest Ballpark, is great for home run balls as it is located just beyond the left field fence and near the Kansas City Royals Kids Zone. It features flexible picnic-style seating for groups of 50 to 1500; however, this area requires a minimum of 50 people and can either be reserved as an exclusive area for one (1) large group or split between multiple smaller groups. Along with a game ticket, groups can select one (1) of three (3) 90-minute buffets that include a wide array of ballpark favorites. Details of each all-you-can-eat option are listed below:

ALL-STAR: Hot Dogs, Grilled Hamburgers, Choice of 2 Sides, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Fountain Soda

MVP: Bratwurst with Sauerkraut, Grilled Hamburgers, Pulled BBQ Pork Sliders, Choice of 2 Sides, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Fountain Soda

HALL OF FAME: Hot Dogs, Grilled Hamburgers, Pulled BBQ Pork Sliders, BBQ Chicken, Macaroni & Cheese, Choice of 2 Sides, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Fountain Soda

Quadrivium Home Plate Party Deck

Featuring seating right behind home plate, the Quadrivium Home Plate Party Deck is an exclusive picnic table area that can facilitate groups of 30-100 people. The party area is only available to one (1) group per game and features four (4) different ticket options. The ticket options consist of a Tickets Only option for $14 per person and three (3) different ticket and 90-minute buffet options. Details of each all-you-can-eat buffet is listed below:

DOUBLE: Hot Dogs, BBQ Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Canned Soda

TRIPLE: Bratwurst with Sauerkraut, BBQ Chicken, Pulled BBQ Pork Sliders, Choice of 2 Sides, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Canned Soda

HOME RUN: Hot Dogs, BBQ Chicken, Pulled BBQ Pork Sliders, BBQ Ribs, Macaroni & Cheese, Choice of 2 Sides, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Canned Soda

The 90-minute buffets start 35 minutes prior to first pitch (6:30 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. game) and the tickets start as low as $26 per person in the Bud Light Home Run Porch and $29 per person in the Quadrivium Home Plate Party Deck. Groups can add an extra hour of time to any buffet for $3 per person.

To book a group, contact the Naturals Front Office at groups@nwanaturals.com or by calling (479) 927-4900 with the game of your choice. Once you've selected your preferred party area, you'll be asked to place a 25% non-refundable deposit. An Account Executive will then help you finalize your event, collect full payment, and will get you the tickets to the game. Visit www.nwanaturals.com for more details and for a full 2018 schedule.

The 2018 season of Naturals baseball at Arvest Ballpark will begin when Northwest Arkansas hosts the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Double-A Affiliate of the World Champion Houston Astros, on Thursday, April 5 at 6:25 p.m. Follow the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Twitter @NWANaturals all throughout the year by using the hashtags #NaturalPastime and #CrowntoCrown for all of our up-to-date information on the 2018 schedule, tickets, group outings, promotions, roster, and Spring Training information as we prepare for the upcoming 2018 season.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark.

For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com

