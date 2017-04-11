Parrish Becomes All-Time Wins Leader as \\"Wolves Win Fourth Straight

News Release

The SeaWolves, backed by stellar starting pitching, won their fourth straight, taking down the Bowie Baysox 4-2 on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

Bowie jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Erie starter Anthony Vasquez. Cedric Mullins led off with a double and scored on a one-out Garabez Rosa single for a 1-0 lead.

The SeaWolves tied the game in the home half of the third against Bowie starter Matthew Grimes. Jason Krizan led off with a double and moved to third on a Logan Watkins groundout. Gabriel Quintana lifted a sacrifice fly to right, plating Krizan, tying the game 1-1. The RBI was Quintana's team-leading eighth.

Erie would take the lead in the bottom of the sixth. With one out and Quintana on first, Mike Gerber doubled to left, putting runners on second and third for Christin Stewart. Stewart walked, loading the bases for Grayson Greiner. Greiner clubbed a two-run double off the wall in left-center, giving the SeaWolves a 3-1 advantage.

Bowie would strike in the top of the seventh when Aderlin Rodriguez connected on an opposite-field home run, cutting the Erie lead down to a run at 3-2.

The \'Wolves quickly responded in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Jed Bradley. A.J. Simcox led off and reached on a walk. Krizan then came up with his third hit of the night, an RBI double to center, giving Erie a two-run lead once again.

Erie then turned to the bullpen in the eighth and brought in Sean Donatello. Donatello got into trouble with runners on the corners and two outs before Simcox helped get the \'Wolves out of a jam when he made a stellar defensive play, firing home to retire the final out following an infield single, sending the game into the ninth with a two-run lead. Donatello worked a 1-2-3 ninth with back-to-back strikeouts, ending the game, as he earned his first save.

Vasquez (1-0) earned the win and is the first SeaWolves starter to register a decision in 2017. He went seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Grimes (0-1) took the loss for Bowie allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits in six innings.

The win gave manager Lance Parrish his 201st win as the SeaWolves skipper. Parrish passes Chris Cron and is now the all-time winningest manager in team history.

The SeaWolves look for the series sweep on Wednesday afternoon against the Baysox beginning at 12:05 p.m. at UPMC Park. Fans can enjoy the Wednesday Matinee Businesspersons Special featuring a ticket to the game that comes with a Smith's hot dog, Pepsi fountain drink and bag of UTZ chips for just $10.

