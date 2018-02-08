Parlor City Cards & Collectibles to Sell Rumble Ponies Game-Worn Jerseys

February 8, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are pleased to announce a new partnership with Parlor City Cards & Collectibles as the team's official game-worn jersey retailer. Located at 171 Clinton Street in downtown Binghamton, Parlor City Cards & Collectibles specializes in cards, memorabilia, comics, and classic video games.

Starting Friday, February 9 at 10:00 AM, Rumble Ponies fans can visit Parlor City Cards & Collectibles to purchase the team's home white game-worn uniforms and navy batting practice/alternate game-worn jerseys. Jerseys available include those worn by New York Mets prospects Tomas Nido, Luis Guillorme, Corey Oswalt, PJ Conlon, and Chris Flexen.

Each jersey is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity provided by Parlor City Cards & Collectibles and a letter of authenticity from the Rumble Ponies.

The Rumble Ponies kick off their second season at home on April 5 against the Portland Sea Dogs. Rumble Club Memberships and Flex Books for the 2018 season are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Eastern League Stories from February 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.