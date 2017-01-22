Parker's OT Winner Sends Rays Past Greenville

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays (22-14-1-1) made it six straight victories over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-16-3-1) when John Parker scored his first career overtime game-winner to give his team a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Parker had two goals and an assist in the game, while linemate Tim McGauley accounted for three assists as the Stingrays moved into a tie with the Orlando Solar Bears for second place in the ECHL's South Division standings.

Goaltender Adam Carlson returned from an injury and made 28 saves for South Carolina, including four important stops in overtime to pick up his fourth win of the year.

Greenville got ahead first when Michael Joly scored at 5:12 of the opening period give the Swamp Rabbits an early 1-0 advantage.

South Carolina wasn't behind for long, as forward Dylan Margonari evened the score 1:19 later at 6:31 of the first with an unassisted goal. Margonari picked up a loose puck in neutral ice and took it the rest of the way, beating Greenville goaltender Jeff Malcolm with a quick shot to the top right corner of the net.

The Stingrays took the lead later in the frame on a goal by forward Olivier Archambault which came from McGauley and Parker at 14:19. Archambault's seventh tally of the year was the result of a great passing play and the Montreal, Que. native used a one-timer to find the back of the net.

But the Swamp Rabbits got back into the contest on a late goal by Ahti Oksanen at 18:21 and the teams were tied up at 2-2 going into the second period.

Parker put South Carolina back in front with his first goal of the afternoon and sixth of the season at 7:40 of the middle period. An initial shot was taken by defenseman Danny Federico, and Parker found the rebound in between the circles before quickly putting the rebound up high and into the net. McGauley was also credited with an assist on the play, which gave SC a 3-2 lead.

Greenville responded at 10:23 of the second with a goal by defenseman Matt Prapavessis that came on a power play advantage and once again evened the score at 3-3.

The game remained tied all the way through the remainder of the second and third, with the squads needing the extra period to find a winner.

After Carlson came up with a few impressive saves during the first few minutes of overtime, the Rays scored on their only shot of the frame when McGauley led Parker in front and the rookie out of Green Brook, N.J. earned the victory with a backhand shot that got over the outstretched Malcolm.

Parker now has seven goals and eight assists for 15 points this season. The three assists were a career high for McGauley, and was also his first career multi-point game. The rookie now has nine points (one goal, eight assists) through 15 games with the Stingrays.

Greenville outshot South Carolina 31-24 in the contest and also scored the only man-advantage goal of the game, finishing 1-for-5 on the power play while the Stingrays went 0-for-2. Malcolm finished with 20 saves in the loss for the Swamp Rabbits.

In games that have been decided in overtime this season, South Carolina is 6-1.

The Stingrays make a return trip to Greenville for their next game Tuesday at 7 p.m.

