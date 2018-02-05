Parizek, Desrosiers Chosen as Fantasy Team and Golden
February 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
Boise, ID (2/5/18)- The ECHL announced on Monday the winner for each team in the 2017-18 ECHL Fantasy Team, presented by The MeiGray Group, as well as the goaltenders who will be participating for each of the League's 27 teams in the Golden Goalie Program.
Justin Parizek and Philippe Desrosiers will represent the Steelheads, with Parizek selected via a fan vote on ECHL.com earlier this season. Parizek will wear a jersey featuring an ECHL Fantasy Team patch at an upcoming home game. Desrosiers will wear a special jersey on a preselected date.
Parizek, 25, has 18 goals and 36 points for the Steelheads during his rookie season. The Lakeville, Minnesota native ranks sixth in the ECHL in rookie scoring and tied for third among rookies in goal-scoring. Parizek represented the Steelheads at the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic in Indianapolis.
Desrosiers, 22, is in his third season with the Steelheads and is currently tied for third in the ECHL with 17 wins. The 2013 Dallas Stars draft pick has a 2.74 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 26 appearances with the Steelheads this season. The St. Hyacinthe, QC native is currently with playing with AHL Texas.
Both Parizek and Desrosiers will wear a specially-designed jersey at an upcoming game. Each jersey will be available for bid through The MeiGray Group at MeiGrayAuctions.com.
The Steelheads visit the Colorado Eagles for a three-game series this week, staring Wednesday night at Budweiser Events Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:05pm with the game available on 1350AM KTIK and on ECHLTV. For ticket to upcoming Steelheads home games, visit idahosteelheads.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2018
- Thunder Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Road Trip - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Add 6'6" Defenseman Chuard - Norfolk Admirals
- 'Blades Let Lead Hop Away in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Parizek, Desrosiers Chosen as Fantasy Team and Golden - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Weekly - Wichita Thunder
- Stevenson Wins Fantasy Vote; Starrett Selected as Team's Golden Goalie - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop Weekly - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Complete Suspended Game Tomorrow Night - Quad City Mallards
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Sweep Pair for Week 17 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fuel Unveil "Hockey for Indy" Initiative - Indy Fuel
- Luukko Wins Royals Fantasy Team Vote, Muse Selected as Team's Golden Goalie - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces 2018 Fantasy Team and Golden Goalie Participants - ECHL
- Colorado Drops Third Straight with 5-1 Loss to Americans - Colorado Eagles
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- THUNDER SNAP OILERS STREAK IN WICHITA - Tulsa Oilers
- MONARCH STUN BEAST IN OVERTIME, 6-5 - Manchester Monarchs
- INDY CLOSES ROAD SWING WITH 7-3 LOSS - Indy Fuel
- RAILERS COUGH UP TWO-GOAL LEAD IN 3RD PERIOD, THEN FALL IN OVERTIME TO THUNDER - Worcester Railers HC
- MONARCHS SQUEAK BY BEAST IN OVERTIME - Brampton Beast
- NAILERS SCORE SEVEN ON 90's NIGHT - Wheeling Nailers
- McCARTHY AND READING CAPSIZE ADMIRALS, 7-1 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Release Forward Allevi - Norfolk Admirals
- Hayden Hodgson Assigned from Cleveland Monsters (AHL) to the Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Reading's Muse Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Warning Heads to AHL with San Jose - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers vs. Fuel Game Day Snap Shot - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.