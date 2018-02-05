Parizek, Desrosiers Chosen as Fantasy Team and Golden

Boise, ID (2/5/18)- The ECHL announced on Monday the winner for each team in the 2017-18 ECHL Fantasy Team, presented by The MeiGray Group, as well as the goaltenders who will be participating for each of the League's 27 teams in the Golden Goalie Program.

Justin Parizek and Philippe Desrosiers will represent the Steelheads, with Parizek selected via a fan vote on ECHL.com earlier this season. Parizek will wear a jersey featuring an ECHL Fantasy Team patch at an upcoming home game. Desrosiers will wear a special jersey on a preselected date.

Parizek, 25, has 18 goals and 36 points for the Steelheads during his rookie season. The Lakeville, Minnesota native ranks sixth in the ECHL in rookie scoring and tied for third among rookies in goal-scoring. Parizek represented the Steelheads at the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic in Indianapolis.

Desrosiers, 22, is in his third season with the Steelheads and is currently tied for third in the ECHL with 17 wins. The 2013 Dallas Stars draft pick has a 2.74 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 26 appearances with the Steelheads this season. The St. Hyacinthe, QC native is currently with playing with AHL Texas.

Both Parizek and Desrosiers will wear a specially-designed jersey at an upcoming game. Each jersey will be available for bid through The MeiGray Group at MeiGrayAuctions.com.

The Steelheads visit the Colorado Eagles for a three-game series this week, staring Wednesday night at Budweiser Events Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:05pm with the game available on 1350AM KTIK and on ECHLTV. For ticket to upcoming Steelheads home games, visit idahosteelheads.com.

