Panthers Loan G Sateri to Springfield

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallonannounced today that the club has loaned goaltender Harri Sateri to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Sateri, 28, has appeared in nine games with Florida this season, owning a 4-4-0 record with a 2.92 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. The 6-foot-1 native of Toijala, Finland was voted the NHL's second star of the week for the week ending Feb. 4. He earned his first NHL win on Jan. 30 against the New York Islanders.

With Springfield, Sateri has posted a 5-6-0 record, 2.76 goals against average, and .906 save percentage over 12 games.

He was originally selected by San Jose in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

The Thunderbirds next take to the ice on Friday night, Feb. 16 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:05 p.m. ET start at the MassMutual Center. That game begins a stretch of three games in three days, as Springfield will host the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday before paying a visit to the Bruins on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

