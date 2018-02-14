Panthers Loan G Sateri to Springfield
February 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallonannounced today that the club has loaned goaltender Harri Sateri to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Sateri, 28, has appeared in nine games with Florida this season, owning a 4-4-0 record with a 2.92 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. The 6-foot-1 native of Toijala, Finland was voted the NHL's second star of the week for the week ending Feb. 4. He earned his first NHL win on Jan. 30 against the New York Islanders.
With Springfield, Sateri has posted a 5-6-0 record, 2.76 goals against average, and .906 save percentage over 12 games.
He was originally selected by San Jose in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.
The Thunderbirds next take to the ice on Friday night, Feb. 16 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:05 p.m. ET start at the MassMutual Center. That game begins a stretch of three games in three days, as Springfield will host the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday before paying a visit to the Bruins on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about Thunderbirds Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including a refillable collector's mug. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2018
- Admirals Fall to Rampage in Shoot-Out - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Antonio Outlasts Milwaukee in 5-4 Shootout - San Antonio Rampage
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-2, in Seven-Round Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Pack Gets Closer but Swept at Charlotte - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Comeback Falls Short in Battle of Rivals - Utica Comets
- Checkers Keep Streaking with Win over Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Loan G Sateri to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Vanvleet Bobblehead, Garden Gnome Giveaways Highlight Weekend Doubleheader - Rockford IceHogs
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Announce Go Green and Stockton Ports Night - Stockton Heat
- Kings Recall Forward Michael Mersch from Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Heat Add Goalie Ryan Faragher on Pro Tryout - Stockton Heat
- Heat Acquire Centerman Colin Smith from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Stockton Heat
- Penguins Acquire Joseph Cramarossa from Heat - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- St. Louis Blues Reassign Forward Tage Thompson to San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- T-Birds Sign Mass Natives Sam Kurker, Cam Brown to PTO's - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Head North for Two-Game Set against Conference-Leading Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- American Hockey League Suspends Klim Kostin - San Antonio Rampage
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Camper, Broadhurst Bros Help Monsters Down Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Bar Olympics Set for this Thursday at Savoy Lounge - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.